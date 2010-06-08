Yahoo Fires Search Employees, Reinvests Elsewhere

“Yahoo started its week with layoffs in Sunnyvale,” an employee tells us. “Seems to be affecting the editorial team that does search relevance testing.”



Reached, Yahoo (YHOO) confirmed the cuts and issued a statement.

“Yahoo! remains focused on innovating the overall Search experience over the long-term, and the Yahoo! Search group is hard at work on some new experiences that we believe will convert Yahoo! users to Yahoo! searchers.”

“To accomplish our new product objectives, we have decided that we need a different combination of talent and are making changes within the search group in order to more deeply invest in other areas of the group.”

A source close to Yahoo tells us the amount of people laid-off this week is “a minimal number.” We’re sure they’re happening in part because Yahoo is outsourcing much of its search R&D to Microsoft.

