YAHOO FIRES BACK: Paying $550 Million For Microsoft Patents, Facebook Just Validated Our Lawsuit

Hey Zuck, you want a piece of this?

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Earlier today, Facebook bought 600 patents from Microsoft for $550 million.Facebook has long collected patents, but this move was precipitated by a patent war with Yahoo, which sued Facebook last month over a number of social networking and online advertising patents.



Yahoo just fired back at Facebook in a statement which suggests that Facebook’s big acquisition was made from a position of weakness:

“Nothing about today’s action changes the fact that Facebook continues to infringe our patents. Companies who purchase patents are often working from a position of weakness and take these actions to strengthen their portfolio. We see today’s announcement as a validation of our case against Facebook.”

