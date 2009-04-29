Yahoo Fires 600 Today

Update 2: A Yahoo spokesperson confirms that the layoffs announced during Yahoo’s last earning call are indeed underway.



Update: Lalawag’s Sean Percival tells us two Yahoo sources in Santa Monica confirm that layoffs began around 10:30 PST today. JobeeHive says Yahoo already laid off 45 in India.

Earlier: Yahoo will fire 600 employees today, Los Angeles-based tech gossip blog Lalawag reports.

Most of the affected are being notified during the day, Wednesday April 29th, while some travelling employees have already recieved notice while still on the road.

We are also hearing that some of the layoffs can only be described as “shocking”. That tells me its not just product managers getting the axe, it sounds like some suits are going too.

We’ve contacted Yahoo asking for confirmation of the news. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

The timing is certainly plausible. During its last earnings call a week ago, Yahoo said it would lay off another 700 or employees before two weeks were up.

A quick look at Twitter shows people talking about the layoffs before Lalawag posted its report:

