Carl Icahn, Josh Brown And More Finance Brains Just Started Blogging On A New Yahoo Tumblr Platform

On Wednesday Yahoo launched a new blogging platform for Wall Streeters. There’s only one condition — you have to be at the top of the game.

“We’re opening up Yahoo Finance in a scalable way and socializing expert generated financial content through the awesome powers of Tumblr, bringing on-board some of the very smartest minds on the street,” said Yahoo Interactive Editor Phil Pearlman

So think hedge fund managers like Carl Icahn, CEO of Icahn Enterprises; Jon and Pete Najarian of Options Monster; buy-side research site, Estimize; Barry Ritholtz, CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management; Dragonfly Capital Management CEO Greg Harmon; and more.

The platform is simple, easy to navigate and powered by Tumblr.

Here’s Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Joshua Brown’s page. It’s called The Kindergarten.

Every contributor has a Tumblr page that they can update at their leisure. That content is then pulled onto the Yahoo finance page and any platform where you consume it. Of course, you can also follow specific bloggers on your own Tumblr dashboard.

You can check out the full list of contributors here. Yahoo plans to grow it — and you can email a submission to Pearlman at [email protected] — but they only want you if you’re an “accomplished and seasoned financial pro.”

So you better be good.

