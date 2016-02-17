Warren Buffett's epic annual meeting will be live-streamed

It’s official: Yahoo Finance will live-stream Warren Buffett’s epic Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting.

On April 30, Yahoo will stream the famous Q&A Buffett and Berkshire’s vice chairman Charlie Munger host with shareholders that last year lasted seven hours.

That Berkshire’s meeting would be streamed this year for the first time was reported back in late January.

And now we have the details.

Here’s the full release:

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) today announced that it will host the first-ever live stream of Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A; BRK.B) annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, April 30. Approximately 40,000 Berkshire Hathaway shareholders from around the world are expected to attend the highly anticipated event, which until now, has been unavailable to the general public. The live stream will appear exclusively on Yahoo Finance – across all devices – reaching more than 75 million monthly users.

“Over the past 50 years, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in the interest around our shareholders meeting. Partnering with Yahoo Finance provides us with the opportunity to reach more people than ever, in key financial centres around the world, from New York to China and beyond,” said Berkshire Hathaway’s Chairman & CEO Warren Buffett. “Yahoo Finance is a great platform to bring the energy and excitement of what happens in Omaha to an informed audience around the world.”

Live coverage kicks-off on Yahoo Finance at 10:00 am ET on Saturday with 30 minutes of on-the-ground reporting from CenturyLink Center Omaha, followed by the start of the shareholders meeting live stream at 10:30am ET. Viewers will get to hear first-hand from Mr. Buffett, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, as they offer up insights in a no-holds-barred Q&A session with the on-site audience, and provide business updates on Berkshire and its subsidiaries. Yahoo Finance will serve as a guide throughout the weekend festivities, taking viewers inside the meeting and beyond, including highlights such as visits to Gorat’s Steakhouse, Borsheim’s, the Nebraska Furniture Mart, and the carnival-like atmosphere of the exhibition hall where many of Berkshire’s subsidiaries will have exhibits describing their products and services and offering many for sale.

“The Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting has been called the ‘Woodstock of Capitalism,’ and we’re thrilled to offer access to a worldwide audience for the first time ever,” said Yahoo Finance Editor in Chief Andy Serwer. “Yahoo Finance is known for providing its users with unparalleled access to data, analysis, and financial insights. By giving them a virtual ticket to this highly coveted event, we’re expanding on that experience in new and meaningful ways.”

An exclusive VOD replay will be available on Yahoo Finance for 30 days following the meeting. Yahoo will offer video and display advertising, as well as sponsorship opportunities alongside the live stream.