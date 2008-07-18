Yahoo Finally Mad As Hell Can't Take It Anymore: Trashes Carl Icahn

From Silicon Alley Insider: Don’t know why it took this long, but Jerry Yang and company are finally launching a media blitz, one that we think is doing an effective job of making their case.



One particular talking point they’ve been hitting over and over: Carl Icahn isn’t a “shareholder activist” — he’s a speculator who knows nothing about tech and has no plan to do anything other than flip or carve up Yahoo. Their latest salvo: He’s bad at speculating, too.

Here’s their argument, laid out in a single page of Yahoo’s 34-page (!) presentation released today. By Yahoo’s reckoning, Carl has gotten mixed up in 15 public companies since 2004; only three of them have seen their stock move up and stay up since he started buying. Carl, we await your rebuttal.

