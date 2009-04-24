Yahoo Finally Kills Web 1.0 Relic Geocities

Yahoo (YHOO) has finally pulled the plug on Geocities, the Web hosting service it acquired for $3.6 billion in 1999.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close GeoCities later this year,” the site says. Presumably this is part of Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s plan to focus on the winning Yahoo properties and scrap the junk.
We fondly remember Geocities as the host of one of our first Web sites. It was lousy that you couldn’t pick the name of your URL, but it was free!
