Yahoo FINALLY Comments On Layoffs

Yahoo has finally issued an official statement on the layoffs at the company.



To this point, the company had been acting like the layoffs weren’t happening.

Predictably, it’s bland:

Today’s personnel changes are part of our ongoing strategy to best position Yahoo! for revenue growth and margin expansion and to support our strategy to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace. We’ll continue to hire on a global basis to support our key priorities.

Yahoo! is grateful for the important contributions made by the employees affected by this reduction. We are offering severance packages and outplacement services to these employees.

See Also: Yahoo Layoffs: LIVE

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.