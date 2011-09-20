Yahoo Finally Almost Ready To Launch Its Flipboard Killer

Way back in February, Carol Bartz announced Livestand, Yahoo’s app that would allow publishers to distribute personalised content across tablets and mobile phones.



Nearly eight months later, Bartz is gone and Livestand is not yet live.

But the latter point could soon be changed, Arif Durrani reports.

Livestand will debut “in the autumn,” Blake Irving, Yahoo’s chief product officer, told the blogger. (It was originally supposed to be available in June.)

“What we’re trying to do is create a container that says we have a visual experience that allows us to take graphics, videos and text into a consumption that allows us to display it in the same way across IoS or [An] Driod,” Irving said. “That’s what every publisher on the planet’s trying to do.”

The product officer doesn’t think it’s too late for the app, despite the fact that publishers continue to announce partnerships with Apple and other distributors.

“We think this is frankly a game-changer for the way you not only consume content on this device [PC], but on these devices [tablets],” he said.

Irving is enthusiastic, but probably not correct. While Yahoo’s 700 million unique visitors will give Livestand a chance, it’s hard to see the product finding a market. It has simply taken too long for the company to get into the game.

