What A $3.65 Billion Mistake Looks Like

In 1999, Yahoo (YHOO) paid $3.65 billion for GeoCities. Today it sent out a “final notice” warning GeoCities users that its pulling the plug.



Yahoo is shutting down or selling a lot of businesses lately. (Find out what’s for sale here.) It’s all part of Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s plan to focus the company on the following products:

Homepage

Mail

Messenger

Everything “mobile”

Search

Media experiences across sports, news, finance, entertainment

“Yahoo’s goal is to be at the centre of people’s online lives, and these efforts all support that,” says a source.

Here’s the farewell letter:

Don’t miss: Yahoo: What’s For Sale, What’s Not, And What Could Be

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.