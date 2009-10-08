What A $3.65 Billion Mistake Looks Like

Nicholas Carlson

In 1999, Yahoo (YHOO) paid $3.65 billion for GeoCities. Today it sent out a “final notice” warning GeoCities users that its pulling the plug.

Yahoo is shutting down or selling a lot of businesses lately. (Find out what’s for sale here.) It’s all part of Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s plan to focus the company on the following products:

  • Homepage
  • Mail
  • Messenger
  • Everything “mobile”
  • Search
  • Media experiences across sports, news, finance, entertainment

“Yahoo’s goal is to be at the centre of people’s online lives, and these efforts all support that,” says a source.

Here’s the farewell letter:

