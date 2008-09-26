Yahoo Fat Farm: How Many People Does Yahoo Need To Fire To Get "Fit"?

Yahoo’s fat as hell, and they’re not going to take it anymore. So they’ve hired Bain.



What’s Bain going to do? Tell Yahoo how many people to fire–and where. How much is Bain going to charge for that information? Millions of dollars (which means another couple dozen folks will need to be fired to pay the Bain bill).

Well, as Yahoo shareholders, we’re mad as hell, too–especially now that Yahoo’s wasting millions on Bain to tell them what they already know. So in the hope that Yahoo can save a few bucks on that Bain study, we’ve gone ahead and done the analysis ourselves.

THE CONCLUSION



Yahoo needs to fire about 3,000 more people and cut a similar amount of non-headcount cost. This will slice about $250 million of fat out of Yahoo’s quarterly expense tab, for total annual savings of about $1 billion. This, in turn, will boost Yahoo’s operating margin from a pathetic 7% to a more respectable–but by no means impressive–20%. For perspective, Google has a 29% margin. So it’s not as though we’re demanding that Yahoo become Lance Armstrong here.

THE DETAILS

We performed our Yahoo Fat Farm analysis by comparing Yahoo’s bloated cost structure to Google’s. As is clear in this attached chart, Yahoo’s main problem is its positively obese sales and marketing organisation. This, therefore, is where most of the cost cuts (and firings) need to take place.

Yahoo also needs to cut R&D spending and trim Cost of Revenue and G&A. But the heart of the problem is Sales and Marketing.

Below, our recommended headcount reductions, by expense category. Please see our attached Yahoo Fat Farm Spreadsheet for details.

COST OF REVENUE

Fitness Regime: Nip n Tuck

Current Quarterly Cost / % of revenue: $766 million / 43%

Target % of Revenue: 40%

Cuts Required: $47 million

% People Cost: 10%

People Fired: 125

R&D

Fitness Regime: Some Fat To Cut

Current Quarterly Cost / % of revenue: $315 million / 18%

Target % of Revenue: 15%

Cuts Required: $49 million

% People Cost: 50%

People Fired: 966

SALES AND MARKETING

Fitness Regime: ATTACK SICKENING OBESITY

Current Quarterly Cost / % of revenue: $405 million / 23%

Target % of Revenue: 15%

Cuts Required: $135 million

% People Cost: 50%

People Fired: 1,804

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE

Fitness Regime: Toning

Current Quarterly Cost / % of revenue: $189 million / 11%

Target % of Revenue: 10%

Cuts Required: $9 million

% People Cost: 50%

People Fired: 123

TARGET RESULTS

Current Operating Margin: 7%

Target Operating Margin: 20%

Quarterly Cuts Required: $237 million

People Fired: 3,018

per cent of Workforce: 20%+

See Also:

Yahoo Fat Farm Spreadsheet

Jerry To Yahoos: Get Ready To Get Fired; I’ve Hired Bain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.