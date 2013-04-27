Yahoo Fantasy Sports Gets Its Marissa Mayer Update, And It's 'Snappier And Faster'

The first step in Marissa Mayer’s Yahoo turnaround was fixing the company’s culture.



She made the food free and banned working from home.

Stage two is actually re-working Yahoo’s products.

First came Flickr, then Yahoo Mail on mobile, then the Yahoo homepage, and then a new Weather app.

The latest product update: Yahoo Fantasy Sports.

The guys over at The Umpires took a look at the update product and shared some thoughts.

They write:

The changes are mostly to the text fonts (slightly more narrow) and to the header (now featuring a down arrow that indicates further navigation).

My only complaint is that the league standings have grown much longer, meaning I can no longer get the complete picture of our standings on one page. I need to scroll down to see all of the teams and reach the message board. Minor issue.

On the other hand, the new navigation seems to be snappier and faster overall. That’s a plus.

