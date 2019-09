Photo: Twitter.com/dhm

You were out of luck if you didn’t set your fantasy football line-up on Yahoo before the 1:00 PM games.Yahoo’s Fantasy Football site was down this morning leaving lots of people in the cold.



It seems to be back up now, but running slowly.

Good Luck!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.