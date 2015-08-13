Top Yahoo exec Jackie Reses is selling her Woodside home for $7.24 million

RedfinThe tennis court at Reses’ home.
Jackie Reses, chief development officer at Yahoo, has listed her four-bedroom home in Woodside, California, for $US7.236 million, according to Realtor.com.
The home sits on a three-acre lot that has sweeping lawns, rose gardens, orchards, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. According to property records, Reses bought the house for $US5.8 million in 2013.
Reses apparently won’t be moving far. On Tuesday, she tweeted, “Bought a new home in Woodside. Can’t wait to move!”
