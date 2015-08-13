Top Yahoo exec Jackie Reses is selling her Woodside home for $7.24 million

Redfin The tennis court at Reses’ home.

Jackie Reses, chief development officer at Yahoo, has listed her four-bedroom home in Woodside, California, for $US7.236 million, according to Realtor.com.

The home sits on a three-acre lot that has sweeping lawns, rose gardens, orchards, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. According to property records, Reses bought the house for $US5.8 million in 2013.

Reses apparently won’t be moving far. On Tuesday, she tweeted, “Bought a new home in Woodside. Can’t wait to move!”

The house sits behind a set of gates and is surrounded by trees. Redfin This sitting room has a fireplace in addition to nice views of the landscape. Redfin The kitchen is fairly large, and it has its own skylight. Redfin There's a small bar area near the kitchen table. Redfin And a large painting of a horse hung over the fireplace makes quite the statement. Redfin Here's a look at one of the house's four bedrooms. Redfin It opens onto a sunny terrace. Redfin The pool area looks shady and peaceful. Redfin And the rose gardens would make for a nice, quiet retreat. Redfin There's also a tennis court for more competitive types. Redfin

