Yahoo Exec Goes To Foursquare

A month ago, Yahoo (YHOO) tried to buy hot location-based startup Foursquare. Didn’t happen.



Now, TechCrunch reports that Yahoo’s mobile deals man, has quit the company to join the startup.

Can’t buy’em? Join’em.

MG Siegler says, “Luedorf is joining the Foursquare business development team as Vice President, Mobile and Partnerships.”

Foursquare exec Evan Cohen says Holger’s focus “creating awesome partnerships with mobile carriers and OEMs that get Foursquare apps distribution on handsets around the world.”

