Yahoo Employees: Here's Everything Marissa Mayer Needs To Fix

Yahoo employee: Former senior software engineer in Sunnyvale



Pros of working for Yahoo: Great pay, great perks (on-site gym, on-site oil change, onsite massage .... these things can be invaluable)

Great technology (after 15 years of accumulation, it's got many secrets that outsiders don't know, what we had was already the best after trial and error). Great people (at least before the large-scale attrition in recent years) so that you can learn a lot from them

Cons of working for Yahoo: Some important strategic initiatives not pushing through. Yes they are delivered, but the effects are not as great as wanted, so that they did not manage to turn the tide for the company's fate.

Employee's advice to Senior Management: Unfortunately the tech industry needs more hype and buzz these days to consider Yahoo a hot player in the market. Even though Yahoo has good money flow, it's being ridiculed for not having as much hype as FB, for example.