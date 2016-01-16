Yahoo employees are getting fed up

We’ve heard lots of reports lately that Yahoo employees are losing faith.

But a recent blog post from the career website Glassdoor gives a closer look at what Yahoo workers may really be thinking about the company.

Glassdoor went through more than 2,200 reviews left by Yahoo employees on its site and came up with the three most frequently mentioned keywords about the pros and cons of working there.

The results show that workers love Yahoo, but not the people running it:

Pros: smart people, free food, and work environment. Cons: senior management, upper management, and decision making.

On the positive side, it looks like Yahoo employees are happy with the various perks and benefits, including free food and free phones. Apparently, they also believe that it’s a great work environment where lots of smart people are working hard.

But workers seem upset about the lack of a clear vision and changing direction that’s derailing the company’s long-term growth prospects.

One reviewer said, “Current senior management have no real plan for long term growth.”

The contentious mood toward management is reflected in other data points as well. Yahoo has a company rating of 3.5 out of 5, and only 34% of the employees believe the business outlook is getting better. Those numbers lag behind other tech giants such as Facebook and Google, who have ratings of 4.5/92% and 4.4/77%, respectively.

Worse, the approval rating for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is only at 72% — significantly behind her peers at Facebook, Google, Apple, and even Twitter, whose CEOs all had approval ratings over 95%.

At least Mayer’s approval rating was slightly higher than the 66% average across all industries, and it’s still better than what any of her predecessors had recorded most of the time, according to Glassdoor.

Yahoo is expected to announce a big reorganization in the coming weeks, including layoffs. The Yahoo board still seems to stand behind Mayer, but investors like Starboard and hedge fund manager Eric Jackson have called for a management overhaul, including a replacement for Mayer.

