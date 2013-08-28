MOBILE INSIGHTS: Yahoo Includes Mobile-Friendly Native Ads On Its Newly Redesigned Pages

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.

Yahoo Page Redesigns Include Their New Native “Stream Ads” (VentureBeat)

Yahoo recently redesigned several of its most popular pages or “verticals,” including sports, movies, and weather. Along with aesthetic changes, Yahoo also included “Stream Ads” on the pages. These ads mix with the stream of content on the sites, and are extremely mobile-friendly (the new pages feature

responsive design). They also allow for higher user engagement, such as allowing a consumer to purchase movie tickets by clicking on the ad. At Marketing Land,

Greg Sterling points outthat Yahoo’s numbers have been healthy lately, even surpassing Google’s in audience size, but that Yahoo lags on engagement. These changes might help in that regard.

Read >

Twitter Hires Former Ticketmaster President To Add Shopping (Mashable)

Twitter hired ex-Ticketmaster president Nathan Hubbard as its first ever head of commerce. Essentially, Twitter wants its users to also shop on their site and mobile apps. Twitter will start by offering retailers tools to sell goods and services within tweets.

Half Of All Available Apps Are Never Updated (VentureBeat)

Research firm Stardust recently surveyed the state of apps in Google Play, Apple App Store, and Windows Phone Marketplace. They found that 41%, 65% and 69% of apps within each respective store have never been updated. Also interesting, Google Play apps are downloaded only 5,000 times on average. A very unappealing number for developers looking to monetise their apps on Android.

Amazon Opens Associates Program To Mobile App Developers (All Things Digital)

In another strategic move to court more developers, Amazon is opening its long-running Associates affiliate program to mobile app developers. Developers creating apps for Amazon's proprietary app market can now link to Amazon products directly within the app. If a user makes an Amazon purchase through that app, the developer will receive a share of the revenue.

PC Sales Are Growing In India, But It’s A Mirage (Quartz)

PC sales declined globally last quarter yet they actually grew in India. However, Quartz points out that demand for PCs stemmed primarily from government-funded projects and not organically from consumers. The Indian currency is also sliding heavily, which will lead to higher prices for imported PCs and thus, less demand.

How Screens, Speed, And Networks Are Changing The Future Of Online Video Viewing (GigaOm)

Om Malik discusses the progression of online video viewing as other factors such as screen sizes, mobiles network capabilities, and video viewing duration have also transformed.

