Here's The Part Of Yahoo's Earnings Report That Matters The Most

Jillian D'Onfro
Yahoo EarningsYahoo

Yahoo just announced its earnings and stock is soaring, because of its stake in Alibaba, the giant Chinese e-commerce company that will file for an IPO in the U.S. this year.

Yahoo, which owns a 24% stake in Alibaba, saw its earnings in equity interest rise to $US301 million, a 39% increase.

For Alibaba, revenue was up an amazing 66% in Q1, reaching $US3.06 billion. Its net income was up 110% to $US1.36 billion.

