Yahoo Earnings Preview: Where's The Turnaround?

Yahoo reports its third quarter earnings this afternoon.Click here for live coverage starting around 4PM.
According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are expecting an earnings per share of $0.18 and revenues of $1.11 billion.
JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth lists these 6 keys to Yahoo’s earnings call:
- Display revenue growth and whether Yahoo! is maintaining share;
- Signs of stabilisation in RPS from the Microsoft search deal
- Progress towards long term margin goals
- Update on Yahoo! Japan share spin or tracking stock
- Details around Alipay divestiture from Alibaba Group
- Share buybacks during the quarter.
