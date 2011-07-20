Yahoo Earnings Preview: Where's The Turnaround?

Photo: AP

Yahoo reports its third quarter earnings this afternoon.Click here for live coverage starting around 4PM.



According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are expecting an earnings per share of $0.18 and revenues of $1.11 billion.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth lists these 6 keys to Yahoo’s earnings call:

Display revenue growth and whether Yahoo! is maintaining share;

Signs of stabilisation in RPS from the Microsoft search deal

Progress towards long term margin goals

Update on Yahoo! Japan share spin or tracking stock

Details around Alipay divestiture from Alibaba Group

Share buybacks during the quarter.

Click here for live coverage starting around 4PM.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.