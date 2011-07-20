Yahoo Earnings Preview: Where's The Turnaround?

Nicholas Carlson
Yahoo reports its third quarter earnings this afternoon.

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts are expecting an earnings per share of $0.18 and revenues of $1.11 billion.

JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth lists these 6 keys to Yahoo’s earnings call:

  • Display revenue growth and whether Yahoo! is maintaining share;
  • Signs of stabilisation in RPS from the Microsoft search deal
  • Progress towards long term margin goals
  • Update on Yahoo! Japan share spin or tracking stock
  • Details around Alipay divestiture from Alibaba Group
  • Share buybacks during the quarter.

