YAHOO EARNINGS: Profits Are Strong, Revenues Slightly Better Than Everyone Thought

Yahoo just reported Q1 earnings.The stock is up almost 2% in after-hours trading. Obviously its impossible to say why, but it’s probably because of strong profits and not-as-bad-as-we-thought search revenues.



EPS: $0.22 vs $0.17 expectations.

Revenue: (ex-TAC) $1.08 billion vs. $1.06 billion

Search: $384 million, an 8% increase. JPM analyst Doug Anmuth forecasted search net revenue of $351 million, down 1.7%.

Outlook: Conservative, as expected. “Revenue ex-TAC for the second quarter of 2012 is expected to be in the range of $1,030 million to $1,140 million.”

Yahoo will host a conference call at 5pm. You can listen live.

Here’s what JPM’s Anmuth says to listen for:

Search declines to lessen in 1Q and whether Yahoo!/Bing is gaining any traction

Continued softness in display;

Details around restructuring and layoffs;

Scott Thompson’s strategy for the business;

Any discussion on monetization of Asian assets, though we think commentary will be limited.

