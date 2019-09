Yahoo (YHOO) reports Q2 earnings after the bell. Join us for LIVE coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET, including live analysis and coverage of Yahoo’s conference call.



In the meantime, here’s Citi’s Mark Mahaney’s Yahoo “cheat sheet,” listing what would be negative, neutral, or positive results this afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.