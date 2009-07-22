Yahoo's Flaccid Second Quarter

Press release is here…

Quick take: Another flaccid quarter.

Gross revenue in line…and down a crappy 13% per year (6% after adjusting for FOREX and discontinued businesses). Net revenue slightly light. EPS fine. Guidance below expectations.

The core display business was down 14%, worse than Q1’s 13% drop. This is Yahoo’s most important business, and it’s certainly seeing no sign of a turnaround. Search, meanwhile, tanked 15% (compare this to Google’s 3% increase). Time for that Microsoft deal.

Guidance for Q3 is down sequentially on both top and bottom lines. This is probably Carol being conservative, but it’s still not encouraging. Demonstrating traction on the sales side in Q3 will be important.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTES (Nicholas Carlson)

5:01, Call is starting.

5:02, On the call we have CEO Carol Bartz and Tim Morse, Yahoo’s new CFO.

5:03, Lots of legalese that translates to: Don’t hold us to any of this!

5:04, Carol takes the line. She welcomes Tim into the company.

5:04, She announces that the new homepage is available today. It’s a “wow” experience.

5:05, “Overall we’re seeing less fear in the marketplace. As far as the economy goes, it’s easy to assume its just bumping along the bottom. But in all honesty, it’s just too early to call.” (This could be why guidance is light.)

5:06, Executive team is set, other than an international head.

5:06, We need to make our ads more relevant and less irritating to users.

5:06, Tim takes the line. “I’m excited to be here.” He talks about his background at Altera and GE, where he learned a lot of about organising and streamlining businesses “to improve value creation.”

5:08, Overall pageviews are up 7%. He goes to revenue numbers. We have them above.

5:09, Query volume grew 9%, but revenue per search declined steeply.

5:09, Worldwide O&O display declined 14%. (Worse than Q1’s 13% decline…)

5:11, Health, telecom and travel saw growth; there was stability in auto.

5:11, Affiliate business, which is mostly search, declined 9%.

5:12, Now he gets to profitability. See numbers above.

5:12, $95 mm on Cap-ex. Cost-savings will be reinvested into tech, more new sales people and branding.

5:13, Yahoo holds $4.2 billion in cash. (Enough to buy Twitter?)

5:14, Seeing mixed signals in ad markets.

5:15, Tim outlines his impressions of Yahoo so far. Shocker: He’s impressed!

5:16, He talks about how his mission is to be disciplined and efficient.

5:16, “All of our initiatives need to be linked to building sustainable long-term shareholder value.”

5:18, Carol takes the phone back. Says Yahoo is very popular. Top-ranked site in 11 categories.

5:20, She’s talking about the new homepage, which allows users to bring the whole world to Yahoo.com. (I guess…)

5:20, This re-design strategy is Yahoo’s best example of its open strategy.

5:21, “We are Internet king-makers.” The traffic we can send can define winners on the Internet. A link from Yahoo to the New York Times sent 9 million pageviews, breaking records for the Times. “In the end, we work with publishers, not against them.”

5:22, “It’s no secret that many of our users are put off by a few irritating and high-frequency ads. These kinds of ads don’t just frustrate usres, they actually are a detriment for us.”

5:25, Outlook on Q3 reflects spending $75mm of cost-savings from restructing on product.

5:27, We have a lot to proud of. MJ’s death, resulted in highest click through ever, 800,000 clicks in 10 minutes.

5:29, We continue to focus top 200 advertisers on our massive interface.

5:30, She’s talking about opening the self-service display business. (AOL is after the same business.)

5:30, Yahoo expanded its relationship with AT&T, to say that AT&T’s ad sales force will now sell Yahoo inventory. This increases our sale force to 13,000.

5:31, Sum it up: Vision is to be the centre of people’s lives online. Backing that vision with users and advertiser improvements. Uniquely positioned to win our game. Largest online media company in the world. At the end of the day, we know what we are, we know what we have to do to win.

5:32, Q&A session begins.

5:33, What’s Carol’s first impression of Bing?

5:34, “I think actually Bing is a good product. I think they’ve done a good job. I think Microsoft should be given kudos for Bing.” (We think this will fuel deal speculation)



5:39, Analyst asks if Yahoo will get money from sites like Facebook for linking to them from the home page. Carol says no.

5:40, Analyst asks where is Yahoo hiring.

5:41, Carol says: Adding people into products, engineering. “We have too few engineers and too many people planning products. ” We have sales people coming into the quarter.

5:45, Citing the inevitable shift from offline to online, Carol says “there’s reason to believe revenue won’t stay flat forever.” That’s why “we have the guts” to pull margins down now and build for the long-term. (Hence the light guidance).

5:46, Goldman analyst asks: How much of the $75 million spend will be transient (as in going toward marketing)?

5:48, Carol: Even if its marketing, it’s not a transient cost, because we have to build the brand.

5:49, (A Note: Carol has said nothing about Yahoo being a search company.)

5:49, Analyst asks about Yahoo lowering its ambitions for APT, which was going to be a dashboard for all ad-buying that’s become less.

5:50, Carol says it was over-promised and needs more revisions.

5:53, Tim says we’re doing very well with our top advertisers. The big advertisers, we’re doing well with.

5:53, Analyst says, we heard from Google that search was stable. How did your O&O lose search to affiliates?

5:54, Carol says we just had some affiliates who had a good quarter. “I don’t view this as an interesting item.”

5:55, Analyst asks them about acquisitions.

5:55, Tim: I do lead up the business development teams here, which include a wide variety of acquisitions. “Who knows what events spring and what deals come our way.”

5:56, Analyst asks: Does scale matter in search?

5:57, Carol says “of course it matters.” “When you get fewer click throughs and fewer buyer intents. If you have scale and have a long tail you get to monetise more.” But literally our search volume is fine. “We just have to convince the buyers to get off the chair.” (This question is interesting because Microsoft likes to argue that if you add Yahoo to Microsoft search, advertisers would have to bid more.)

5:59, How does the new Yahoo.com help monetise?

5:59, Carol reminds us that it’s opt-in for now.

6:00, Analyst asks how can Yahoo fix the irritating ads and improve revenue per search.

6:01, We are looking to drive relevancy, the right ad to the right query. As for getting rid of irritating ads, it’s about getting users to say “Wow, I liked it.”

6:03, Carol says thank you everybody, “Go check that homepage out.”

