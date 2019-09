Yahoo (YHOO) trims the gristle in Europe: It’s selling comparison shopping service Kelkoo to private equity firm Jamplant for a big loss. TechCrunch France pegs the deal at less than €100 million, or less than $125 million. Yahoo bought the service in 2004 for €475 million.



