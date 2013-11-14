Yahoo Is Auctioning Off More Than 100 Premium Domain Names

AP Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

If you’re in the market for some great domain names, Yahoo has more than 100 of them to sell you.

Starting tomorrow, the company will be starting a week-long auction of premium domain names (most of which appear to have been bought in 1997) of everything from Crackers.com to TrueStory.com.

“Domainapalooza” starts Nov. 14 and ends on the 21st.

From Yahoo’s Tumblr blog:

As we discussed what to do with them, it became obvious that it was time to set them free…back into the wild of the Internet. Surely, creative people, businesses and entrepreneurs could come up with something great to do with them. They could even spark some brand new ideas or companies.

Yahoo will be using domain marketplace website Sedo for the auctions, which already have some reserve ranges set ahead of the bidding.

Some of the more premium domains come with steep reserve prices. Here’s a sampling:

— sandwich.com: $US50,000 – $US99,999 — mym.com: $US100,000 – 249,999 — av.com: $US1 million to $US1.5 million

Since you can buy domains from Sedo for $US14.90 per year, it looks like Yahoo is going to make an absolute killing off this domain name yard sale.

You can check out the full listing of domains here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.