Yahoo To Shutter "Yahoo! Tech"*

Update: Yahoo confirms that the “largely inactive” blogs will be phased out altogether. The two active blogs, belonging to Ben Patterson and Chris Null, will be ported over to Yahoo News.

Earlier: Yahoo has posted a notice that its tech site, Yahoo! Tech, will be shutting down for good on March 11.

All user profiles and ratings will be wiped, and tech.yahoo.com will redirect to the tech section of Yahoo! News.

Some archived content will be ported over to the news site, and Yahoo (YHOO) says that it will “continue to offer technology related content from our bloggers and partner community.”

A source tells us that some of those blogs may actually be phased out over the coming months.

We have reached out to Yahoo for clarification and will update the post when we hear back.

