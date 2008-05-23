Yahoo Delays Annual Meeting, Says Goodbye To A Director

Yahoo has pushed back the date of its annual meeting from July 3rd; it’s now “currently expected to be around the end of July 2008.” On the face of it, this helps Carl Icahn by giving him more time to manoeuvre, gather allies, etc.. So that can’t be what Jerry and Roy are thinking. So what are they thinking? Note that this doesn’t open the door for any additional shareholder proposals or new proposed director slates.



Speaking of directors, the board has now shrunk from 10 to 9 members: Edward Kozel is going to spend more time with his family, which he’s moving to Europe. Nothing odd about the timing, Yahoo insists — he was planning on leaving in February, but stuck around to see the Microsoft deal through. No word on who’s going to replace him.

