Yahoo Cutting 5% Of Staff

Here come Carol Bartz’s cuts: As part of its Q1 earnings report, Yahoo (YHOO) said it’s cutting 5% of its staff. Most Yahoos on the chopping block will find out within two weeks.



At the end of December, Yahoo had 13,600 employees. We’re not sure how that stacks up to its headcount at the end of March, but it seems that about 600-700 people could be laid off.

Yahoo will also implement more non-headcount cost cuts.

