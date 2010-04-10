Yahoo CTO's Departure A Shock To Yahoos

A source tells us the way most everybody at Yahoo learned about CTO Ari Balogh’s departure was through Kara Swisher’s report yesterday.
“It was a surprise.”
Kara says the leading candidate for the job is Microsoft exec Blake Irving. Our souce says a strong internal candidate is Brian Lamkin.
Don’t miss: Yahoo’s Ari Balogh Exit Is Actually A Big Opportunity For The Company
