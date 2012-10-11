Another Top Yahoo Is Out The Door*

Ash Munshi is gone.

Photo: Ash Munshi

Yahoo CTO Ash Munshi has left the company, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider after we inquired.He was at Yahoo for less than a year, having been appointed shortly after Carol Bartz was fired as CEO.



A source familiar with Yahoo’s inner workings told us his direct reports hadn’t seen him around the office in the past month.

A Yahoo spokesperson told us that Munshi left the company before Marissa Mayer was appointed CEO in July, and the company has not filled the position.

It’s not surprising that there’s a lot of executive churn at Yahoo: The company has had five CEOs in the past year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Munshi is also chairman of a real-estate software company, Terabitz. He’s also worked in a lot of short-term turnaround situations.

Update: This story’s been updated with more information about the timing of Munshi’s departure, which took place before Mayer joined the company.

