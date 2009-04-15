Yahoo Could Save $1+ Billion Per Year Outsourcing Search To Microsoft

Jefferies analyst Youssef Squali runs the numbers on Yahoo’s (YHOO) potential search/display ad deal with Microsoft (MSFT) in a report today. His notes:



Outsourcing search infrastructure to Microsoft could save Yahoo $1 billion to $1.3 billion per year.

A 50/50 revenue share to sell display ads on Microsoft’s sites could bring in $600 million to $800 million in incremental annual revenue for Yahoo. (Assuming the display ad business doesn’t fall off a cliff.)

So, combined savings/revenue could be $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion per year. (Not bad for a company with $5 billion in annual sales.)

That’s based on a partnership, not an all-out asset swap. But one potential deal on the table, we’ve heard, is Yahoo buying MSN outright.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.