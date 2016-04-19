Yahoo could get bought by the Yellow Pages

YP Holdings, the company that owns the digital assets of the Yellow Pages, could make a bid for Yahoo’s core business, according to Bloomberg’s Alex Sherman on Monday.

The report said that the bid would follow something called a Reverse Morris Trust, a deal structure that would allow YP to merge with Yahoo’s spun-off core business in a tax-free manner.

Given that YP is worth only about $US1 billion to $US1.5 billion, such a structure would be the only option for YP to make a bid for Yahoo’s core web properties, which some analysts say is worth at least $US6 billion.

YP is controlled by Cerberus Capital Management, a private-equity firm that bought the company for $US950 million in 2012. AT&T also holds a minority stake in YP, meaning that if the deal goes through, AT&T could wind up owning part of Yahoo, the report said.

The deadline for making preliminary bids on Yahoo’s core business is Monday. Verizon and a number of private-equity firms, like TPG and Bain, are expected to place bids.

Although it’s unclear how exactly a merger between YP and Yahoo would make sense for each other, there’s one big benefit for Yahoo: YP owns the largest local-advertising salesforce in the US, with over 3,300 sales reps. That’s a huge team that could help sell ads against Yahoo’s over 1 billion monthly visitors.

