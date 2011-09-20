Attention Yahoo Engineers: Everyone Wants To Fire You

Photo: yahoo.com

While Yahoo is a company in flux, one thing seems increasingly clear: it is a digital media company, not a tech company or tech platform.As such, it means the company can shed a few of its engineers to improve its bottom line, says Stifel analyst Jordan Rohan in a research note titled, “Dear Private Equity, Yahoo needs you, please hurry,” from last week.



Whoever comes in and takes over Yahoo — whether its a PE group, or just a new CEO — will probably arrive at a similar conclusion.

Yahoo isn’t Google, or Facebook, or even Amazon. Its advantage isn’t killer technology products anymore. Its advantage is scale, and digital content. Sure, it wants to take advantage of technology to make the most of what it has. But, it will not need as many engineers on hand.

