Leaked numbers show Yahoo's core products are in trouble

Yahoo’s core internet business is seeing huge traffic declines across the board, with its mobile users remaining mostly flat, The Information’s Amir Efrati reported Wednesday citing leaked confidential data.

Here are the most important numbers for each product as of the first week of December 2015:

Yahoo Mail: 56.9 million total daily active users or DAUs (down 11.5% from the first week of December 2014); 24.4 million mobile DAUs (down 2.9%); and 1.2 billion total minutes per day, or 20.8 minutes per user per day (down 31.6%) Yahoo.com homepage: 52.6 million total DAUs (down 16.5%) 11.3 million mobile DAUs (down 0.8%); 471.3 million total minutes per day, or 9 minutes per user (down 28.5%) Yahoo Search: 43.5 million total DAUs (down 8.8%); 13.7 million mobile DAUs (down 10.3%); 606.4 million total minutes per day, or 14 minutes per user (down 18.1%)

One bright spot was Tumblr, with total DAUs growing 13% to 26 million, while mobile DAUs also jumped 30% to 17 million. Still, Tumblr has 550 million registered users, so that’s a small portion of the total users that are active on the microblogging site.

Yahoo Weather and Yahoo Sports both increased mobile DAUs to 4.5 million (up 8.2%) and 7.3 million (up 8.6%), respectively. The majority of their traffic comes from mobile.

Yahoo has been under pressure to sell its core internet business, which includes properties like Yahoo Mail, the Yahoo.com homepage, and Yahoo Search, but the overall drop in active users could make it hard to find a buyer.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.

You can read the full report here>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.