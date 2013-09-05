Weak Ad Business Puts Yahoo's COO 'On The Outs' With Marissa Meyer [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Yahoo’s chief operating officer Henrique De Castro could be gone by the end of the year. Adweek reports that Castro is “on the outs” with CEO Marissa Meyer after failing to improve Yahoo’s ad business.

In other Yahoo news, the company unveiled a new logo to conclude a 30-day campaign in which it teased new designs. The new logo is purple and retains the exclamation point that has become synonymous with the internet brand.

Arnold Worldwide appointed executive creative directors Wade Devers and Pete Johnson as creative lead partners for its Boston operations. The pair will report to Arnold Worldwide president Pam Hamlin.

Fuhu, creator of the Nabi Android tablets for kids, named Draftfcb its first lead creative agency.

Nordstrom has chosen DDB Canada as its Canadian agency of record.

Bleacher Report is introducing several new video series for the NFL season, which starts tonight.

The social TV war is over, Digiday says, and Twitter won.

Rockfish is building a digital customer relationship management (CRM) services business.

A survey by the Association of National Advertisers finds that more marketers are using in-house advertisers due to smaller budgets.

Saatchi & Saatchi X executive creative director Joanna Arscott is leaving the company.

The Direct Marketing Association hired a new top lobbyist, Peggy Renken Hudson. Previously, Hudson was CEO of Hudson Global Strategies, a small consulting firm, and vice president of federal and international affairs for BP America.

The New York Post rolled out its long-awaited redesign in a bid to compete with web-savvy rivals The Daily Mail and The New York Daily News. The Post

has created a content studio to work with brands to create native advertising units for the revamped site.

