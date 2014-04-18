The Final Count Is In: Ex-Yahoo COO Henrique De Castro Gets A $US58 Million Severance Package

Google Henrique de Castro

Here’s one final reminder of the massive pay package COO Henrique De Castro got for his limited time at Yahoo.

Yahoo released its proxy statement last night. And in the proxy, it included this table, which outlines the giant severance package De Castro got when he was fired last year.

Thanks to Yahoo’s successful investment in Alibaba, the stock has been on a tear, making De Castro’s severance package worth $US58 million. The company also reported he was paid $US50 million in annual compensation for the 15 months he worked there. The filing doesn’t make it clear whether the two sums are additional or duplicative. If the former, de Castro would have gotten a mind-melting $US108 million. We asked Yahoo for clarification on this point but did not immediately get a response. Equilar, the executive compensation consulting company, concluded it was a similar sum back in January.

By comparison, Mayer got $US25 million in compensation last year.

