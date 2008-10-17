Bain Thinks Yahoo Should Fire 3000 Yahoos, Too

When Yahoo management hired Bain a month ago to tell them how many Yahoos to fire, we decided to save the company some time and money and just do the analysis ourselves. Answer? 3000.



So we weren’t surprised to hear from Valleywag that a story popped up momentarily on CNN Money today saying that Bain was recommending that the company fire 3000 Yahoos, too. The story disappeared immediately, which suggests that the source was probably just some unaffiliated faux-Yahoo passing on the conclusion of our analysis, but in any event…

Bain should be finishing up its work any month now. Which means we should have a real number soon. 3000?

See Also:

Yahoo Fat Farm: How Many Yahoos Does Yahoo Need To Fire To Get Fit?

Jerry To Yahoos: Get Ready To Get Fired; I’ve Hired Bain

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.