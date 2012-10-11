Here's A Glimpse Of Yahoo's Mobile-Focused Future

Photo: Yahoo

Marissa Mayer has set a goal for Yahoo to be dominant in mobile by 2015.She didn’t give a lot of details on how the company was going to do that. But we just caught a little glimpse.



Next week, Yahoo is launching a new event series called Yahoo Connections, meant to be a showcase for Yahoo technologies and apps.

One of the apps getting the spotlight is Time traveller, which aims to provide instant recommendations for visitors who have just a few hours to spend in a new city.

It launched in May, before Mayer even arrived at Yahoo, and while it’s gotten positive reviews, it hasn’t gotten very many. That suggests that like a lot of innovative efforts at Yahoo, it’s been starved for attention.

Yahoo will need to produce a lot more mobile-centered experiences like Time traveller, and make sure the strongest ones connect with Yahoo’s audience. (One way Yahoo could do this is to use its powerful homepage to make app recommendations, for example.)

So the Connections event is a good first start to highlighting the innovation that’s already happening at Yahoo. But there’s a lot more to do on the road to mobile dominance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.