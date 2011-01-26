Yahoo Confirms (Small) Layoffs: 1% Of Global Employee Base

Yahoo confirms that it is letting some employees go today, about 1% of its global employee base.



How many people is that? At the end of Q3, Yahoo had about 14,000 employees, but then it let 650-700 go in December. So today’s cut is probably around 100-150 people.

Perhaps we’ll hear more about this on tonight’s earnings call.

Here’s a statement from Yahoo:

The personnel changes we are making are part of our ongoing strategy to best position Yahoo! for revenue growth and margin expansion and to support our strategy to deliver differentiated products and experiences to the marketplace. We’ll continue to hire on a global basis to support our key priorities. Today’s action impacts approximately 1% of the global employee base.

