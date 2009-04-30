Yahoo Confirms Layoffs

A Yahoo (YHOO) spokesperson confirms that the layoffs announced during Yahoo’s last earning call are indeed underway.



Earlier:Yahoo Fires 600 Today

Yahoo will fire 600 employees today, Los Angeles-based tech gossip blog Lalawag reports.

Most of the affected are being notified during the day, Wednesday April 29th, while some travelling employees have already recieved notice while still on the road.

We are also hearing that some of the layoffs can only be described as “shocking”. That tells me its not just product managers getting the axe, it sounds like some suits are going too.

Photo: kkalyan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.