Yahoo Confirms Icahn Pals Biondi And Chapple To Board

Yahoo (YHOO) followed through on its committment to appease Carl Icahn by confirming former Viacom and Nextel chieftains Frank Biondi and John Chapple to the board.



Are you still reading this post? OK, then, — here’s a few more sentences: This isn’t the first time Carl has tapped Frank to help him shake up a media or tech company. He wanted the former Viacom CEO to replace Dick Parsons at Time Warner (TWX) in 2005 and 2006, and he tried to get him named to the board of Motorola (MOT) earlier this year.

