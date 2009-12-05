Yahoo Confirms: Holiday Blowout Cancelled

Yahoo has indeed canceled this year’s iteration of its infamous year-end bacchanal, a spokesperson for the internet conglomerate told us, confirming our earlier post. There will instead be “department/location based events… in line with industry norms.” Norms=boring. (Pic)



Don’t miss: Yahoo Hires Lap Dancers For Hack Day, Apologizes — PHOTOS

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.