Yahoo Cofounder Jerry Yang "Has Re-assumed Command"

Chief Yahoo and cofounder Jerry Yang

The leadership situation at Yahoo right now is incredibly murky, and no two sources close to the situation see it the same way.That said, one thing is clear.



Jerry Yang – who is at once a beloved cofounder and a hated former CEO – has reinserted himself at the top.

One source close to Yahoo says Yang has “essentially” taken control of the company.

“Jerry who is essentially running the company again. He is in there running the company day to day,” this source says.

“It’s f—-ing crazy!”

“How that’s even possible is bizarre after what he did to this company. How the board didn’t show him out is shocking.”

Another source close to Yahoo agrees that Yang has made himself “more visible.” But he says that Jerry has not made himself “operationally visible.”

“I think Jerry and [the other Yahoo cofounder] David [Filo] are being more visible. I don’t think operationally visible. I don’t think they are making any decisions. I see them supporting people.”

This source says the best evidence that Yang is not in full control – that no one at Yahoo is – was the confusion over the dueling memos Yahoo employees got last week: one from the board and one from Yahoo interim CEO Tim Morse.

We reached out to Jerry Yang for this story. Like always, he declined to respond. We also briefed a spokesperson for the Yahoo board on the details of this story and have so far not heard back.

