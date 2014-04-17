Yahoo Co-Founder Nominated To Company's Board After 18-Year Absence

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Yahoo co-founder David Filo is vying to rejoin the Internet company’s board after an 18-year absence.

The 47-year-old Filo is among three board candidates hoping to be elected at Yahoo’s annual meeting scheduled for June 25. Yahoo Inc. disclosed the candidates to fill recently vacated positions in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

The other nominees to the board are Charles Schwab, the founder of a stock brokerage that still bears his name, and H. Lee Scott Jr., the former CEO of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Yahoo Inc. CEO Marissa Mayer is on Wal-Mart’s board.

Filo started Yahoo with Jerry Yang in a trailer while they were Stanford University graduate students in 1994. Although he gave up his seat on the company’s board in 1996, Filo has remained among Yahoo’s largest shareholders.

