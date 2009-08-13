Yahoo CMO Talks Up Microsoft Deal In Internal Memo

Yahoo CMO Elisa Steele sent out a memo to her reports following the news two weeks ago that the company had finally outsourced its search to Microsoft.



Kara Swisher landed a copy today.

It’s basically a lot of nothing about how everyone needs to do a great job and how great things are.

“Our work is more important today than ever before as we communicate our brand position globally,” and all that.

We’ve pasted it below, but you’ll need a bit of help translating it.

That’s because in this memo and others, the Yahoos like to code-name themselves and their competitors using alliterative college names.

So:

Yale = Yahoo

MIT = Microsoft

Amherst = AOL

Georgetown = Google

The memo:

From: Elisa Steele

To: [email protected]

Sent: Wed Jul 29 05:11:52 2009

Subject: Announcement today.

Marketing Yahoos,

Yale is already the place where millions go to see what is happening with the people and things that matter to them most, but our aspirations have always been bigger than that. Our vision is to be at the centre of people’s online lives, and the deal we announced with MIT earlier today will enable us to focus even more of our efforts on realising it.

At the same time, our role as marketers has never been more critical. We must focus our energies on engaging our users and our partners, and on making sure that our brand initiatives continue unabated.

Our consumer marketing teams will keep driving more users to our leading audience properties, mobile experiences and applications. Our b2b team will continue communicating to marketers that as the world’s largest media company, Yale offers the most compelling and unique advertising proposition in the industry. The Insights team will continue delivering industry-leading research that helps speed the flow of dollars online. The Global Communications team will be answering lots of important questions from the media and influencer community about this deal (in addition to building buzz around the other amazing stuff we’re doing). The brand team will not stray at all from its mission, as it’s as relevant as ever. And, our regional marketing teams remain in place, partnering with our business leaders to execute our global marketing strategy.

In a nutshell, this is our opportunity to further establish Yale mindshare and preference with all of our audiences through world-class marketing. Our work is more important today than ever before as we communicate our brand position globally.

We are making decisions that we believe set the company up for continued success—and enable us to take back our rightful place in the market.

It’s an exciting new day at Yale, and I couldn’t be more optimistic about our future.

Elisa Steele

Executive Vice President &

Chief Marketing Officer

Yahoo!

