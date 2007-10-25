Yahoo CMO Flees for...Nintendo of America

NYT reports that Yahoo’s (YHOO) departing Chief Marketing Officer, Cammie Dunaway, is leaving for a lesser role at Nintendo: Head of Sales and Marketing of Nintendo of America (not Nintendo worldwide). This is not even a lateral move, so it’s hard to take Cammie seriously when she says the move isn’t a departure from Yahoo but a move to Nintendo.

Cammie’s background is in physical products, so perhaps she was desperate to return to that business. But it’s hard not to read this as a vote of no-confidence in Yahoo by yet another senior executive.

See Also: Yahoo CMO Exits: Jumped or Pushed? (Jumped)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.