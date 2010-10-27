Yahoo Close To Hiring Guy Who Bought MySpace For News Corp

That’s Ross on the right. Photo by Dave McClure on the left.

Yahoo is close to hiring ex-News Corp exec Ross Levinsohn to be its number two under CEO Carol Bartz, Kara Swisher reports.You’ve heard of Levinsohn because he’s the guy who saw the whole social network thing coming and pushed Rupert Murdoch into buying MySpace for $580 million in 2005.



Sure, that acquisition hasn’t worked out perfectly – but don’t blame Levinsohn. He quit News Corp in 2006.

What will a Yahoo look like under the new guy?

Think more L.A.

That’s where Levinsohn currently lives, and Kara says he’s not moving after he takes the job.

(By the way – Henry thinks I’m nuts to say this – but I think more of Yahoo should headquarter near L.A. The longer it stays in the Valley, the longer people, including employees, will confuse it for an engineering/technology firm.)

