Another Yahoo Jumps: VP Of Global Ad Partnerships Leaving For A Startup

Photo: BranchOut

Yet another Yahoo is leaving the company.Chris Merritt, VP of Global Ad partnerships, is leaving to joing BranchOut, which looks like it’s a LinkedIn for Facebook.



BranchOut describes itself as the “leading professional networking service on Facebook.” BranchOut does recruitment through Facebook.

Prior to joining Yahoo in 2008, Meritt was at Monster.

