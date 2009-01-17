Yahoo Chairman, Microsoft CEO Spotted Together At Time Warner centre

New Yahoo (YHOO) CEO Carol Bartz told employees her “gut” tells her not to do a search deal with Microsoft, but it’s possible that’s just a negotiating ploy.



Evidence: A Gawker reader in New York spotted Yahoo chairman Roy Bostock and Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer together yesterday at the Time Warner centre:

On my way down the elevator, I was stopped on the 5th floor and in walk Roy Bostock and Steve Ballmer. Kind hellos were exchanged. As we entered the lobby they both walked out and seemingly proceeded to lunch together.

We’re glad to hear the two are talking. But given the location, we have to wonder: why wasn’t Randy asked to lunch?

