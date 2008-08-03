Yahoo Chairman Bostock: Jerry Yang's Our Man

Given the rampant speculation that Jerry Yang should or will exit stage left as Yahoo’s CEO, Yahoo’s Board had to do one of two things:



Can him Reiterate full confidence in him.

Yahoo’s chairman Roy Bostock appears to have just done the latter in an interview with the New York Times:

Roy Bostock… said the board has no plans to replace its C.E.O. “I have absolute confidence in Jerry and the management,” he said in an interview last week.

That’s a strong statement. It would be better if it came from the full board (the list of people calling for Roy’s head is as long or longer than the one calling for Jerry’s), and it would also be better if it came in the form of a press release. But this is a reasonable start. Yahoo desperately needs stability and resolve, and the sooner the CEO controversy is put to rest the better.

